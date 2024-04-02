Public Facility Parking Regulations for Wakulla County

Boat Ramp Parking Information: We want to inform you about the parking regulations at our boat ramps to ensure a pleasant and safe experience for everyone. Parking in zones designated for boat trailers is strictly prohibited unless you launch a vessel. This rule is in place for your convenience and safety, as well as to facilitate smooth access for all boaters. Additionally, blocking boat ramps is a safety hazard and is strictly prohibited. Please be advised that failure to comply with these parking regulations will lead to towing and/or a fine of up to $100. These measures are necessary to keep our waterways accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding. The designated boat ramps include but are not limited to:
- Shell Point Boat Ramp
- Mash Island Park Boat Ramp
- Rock Landing Boat Ramp
Shell Point Beach Parking Information: For visitors of Shell Point Beach, parking zones are clearly marked to guide you to the appropriate parking spaces. It is imperative that all visitors park within the 80 designated parking spaces at the waterfront park to avoid any inconveniences. Parking outside designated areas is not allowed and will be strictly enforced, with violators subject to towing and fines up to $100.
Shell Point Beach Park, located at 117 Beaty Taff Drive, Shell Point, Florida 32327, is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. The park offers a range of amenities, including large and small pavilions (available on a first-come basis or for reservation), a children's playground, a volleyball court, a kayak launch, and close proximity to the Shell Point Boat Ramp.
The enforcement of parking regulations and hours of operation at public facilities is carried out by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Department, ensuring a safe and orderly environment for all park and boat ramp users.
If you have any questions, please contact Wakulla County Parks & Facilities Management at 850-745-7780 or the Wakulla County Sherriff’s Office at 850-926-7171. Let’s work together to keep Wakulla County’s recreational spaces safe and welcoming for everyone. Thank you for your cooperation.
