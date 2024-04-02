SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting elevated winds with a passing cold front arriving early in the morning tomorrow, Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024.
Winds are expected to reach 25 – 30 mph outside of thunderstorms.
Stronger wind gusts and a few tornadoes are also possible.
The weather is expected to have moved completely through the area by Wednesday afternoon.
Bloody Bluff and Gardner’s Landing are currently closed due to flooding.
If you live along the river or in a flood prone area, prepare to move to higher ground if necessary.
DO NOT drive through flood waters. It only takes a few inches to make your vehicle float away, and the water could conceal other hazards.
