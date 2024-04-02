Two Wewahitchka residents are facing felony drug charges along with a number of other charges after police raided their home on Tuesday.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Edward Hysmith and 34-year-old Jennifer Page Stephens after serving a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Jehu Road in Wewa.
During the search, investigators found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Both Hysmith and Stephens were charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a nuisance house for drug activity, and child neglect without great bodily harm.
Both were booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Edward Hysmith and 34-year-old Jennifer Page Stephens after serving a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Jehu Road in Wewa.
During the search, investigators found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Both Hysmith and Stephens were charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a nuisance house for drug activity, and child neglect without great bodily harm.
Both were booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment