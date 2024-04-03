Duke Energy Florida, this week, filed for increased base rates with the Florida Public Service Commission.
The base rate filing proposes smart investments in innovative technologies to increase efficiency and reduce outages while passing on savings to customers.
It also includes 14 new solar sites, adding 1,050 megawatts of clean energy.
The expected impact of these requested base rate changes will be an average annual increase of approximately 4% of the total bill during 2025 through 2027.
For an average residential customer, the rate impact for just the base rate increase will be approximately $16.48 in 2025, $2.73 in 2026 and $4.93 in 2027 on a 1,000-kilowatt bill.
Even with the requested base rate increase, the company expects overall customer bills to decrease in January 2025, compared to January 2024.
The 2022 fuel under-recovery, storm restoration cost recovery and some legacy purchased power contracts will expire by year-end 2024.
The removal of these costs will lower customer bills. This will be the second consecutive year Duke Energy Florida decreased its residential customer rates.
