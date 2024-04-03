Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized former Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz who resigned from the mayor’s seat on Sunday.
The County issued a resolution of appreciation for all of LaPaz’s work over the past 13 years.
LaPaz became a city commissioner in 2011 and served as the city’s mayor since 2015.
As mayor, LaPaz has overseen a number of improvements including a new City Hall, and upgrades to the city’s infrastructure.
There have also been many visible improvements to the city through beautification projects done through the Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency.
Along with her duties as mayor, Brenda Lapaz also served as chairwoman of the Carrabelle Community Redevelopment agency, was a member of the Apalachee Regional Planning Council Board of Directors, a member of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council Board of Directors.
LaPaz said it was a very beautiful and unexpected recognition and added that she learned a lot from watching how county commissioners conducted themselves during meetings as well as how county staff and constitutional officers handled their positions.
She added that she has some personal things she has to deal with at this time, but hopes to work with the county commission again in the future.
