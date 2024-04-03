Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

𝗜𝗻 𝗗𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 is your “One Call Covers it All” Property Services Company!


In Due Season offers both indoor and outdoor property services. From lawn care and landscaping, to household repairs and maintenance . They offer a very wide range of property services, so there is no need to call multiple companies to get the job done.

﻿

In Due Season puts customer satisfaction at the top of every day’s to-do list, and their customers are grateful to have found a property services company owned and operated by a friendly husband-wife team.


Whether it is your full-time residence or your vacation home or rental, they will provide you with excellent customer service.


𝗜𝗻 𝗗𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻

(850) 991-0150

www.indueseasonlawnmaintenance.com

NEW MEMBER SPOTLIGHT


We would like to welcome Kathe Jones, 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽’s Broker & Owner to our Member roster.


Kathe Jones has over 20 years of local real estate service. Whether you are buying a vacation rental home, investment property, or a military family relocating, Kathe’s goal as a realtor is to help you achieve your goals and make the transition as smooth as possible.


Bay Properties Real Estate Group serves the Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe, St. George Island, Wewahitchka. and the surrounding communities.


Contact Kathe today and get your real estate process started!

 

𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽

Kathe Jones, Broker / Owner

106 N. Caicos Dr., Port St. Joe, FL 32456

(850) 247-9131

https://baypropertiesfl.com

Comforter Funeral Home has been serving Gulf, Franklin, and Surrounding Counties since 1946, family owned and operated for 75 years.


They are dedicated to providing personalized, professional and compassionate services to help lighten your burden and support you, helping you create a funeral service that celebrates your loved one’s life and the impact they had on their friends and family.


Whether you’ve just lost a loved one or are planning your own end-of-life care, Comforter Funeral Home is here to support you throughout this journey.

 

Comforter Funeral Home

601 Long Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1818

www.comforterfuneralhome.com






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment