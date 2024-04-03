Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBER SPOTLIGHT
We would like to welcome Kathe Jones, 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽’s Broker & Owner to our Member roster.
Kathe Jones has over 20 years of local real estate service. Whether you are buying a vacation rental home, investment property, or a military family relocating, Kathe’s goal as a realtor is to help you achieve your goals and make the transition as smooth as possible.
Bay Properties Real Estate Group serves the Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe, St. George Island, Wewahitchka. and the surrounding communities.
Contact Kathe today and get your real estate process started!
𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽
Kathe Jones, Broker / Owner
106 N. Caicos Dr., Port St. Joe, FL 32456
(850) 247-9131
https://baypropertiesfl.com
