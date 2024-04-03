Three nurse sharks that were being housed at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea now have a new home further north.
The adult sharks were recently transferred to the prestigious New York Aquarium in Brooklyn where they will be seen by millions of people.
Moving the nurse sharks to a larger facility allows them to thrive in an environment that meets their specific needs and provides ample space for natural behaviors.
The Marine Lab said the move would not have been possible without the support of their AmeriCorps members whose hard work played a crucial role in ensuring a safe and smooth transfer.
