If you think bats may be living in your building, you have just a few days left to get rid of them.
Bat maternity season begins April 16th and runs through August 15th, and during those 5 months it’s illegal to block bats from their roost.
Florida is home to 13 resident bat species, including listed species such as the Florida bonneted bat.
Bats are highly beneficial, both ecologically and economically.
Florida’s bats are insectivores, with a single bat eating up to hundreds of insects a night, including mosquitoes and other garden and agricultural pests.
Some bat species roost in buildings and houses and while it is illegal to harm or kill bats in Florida, it is allowed to exclude bats outside of the maternity season.
The most effective and only legal method to remove roosting bats from structures is the use of exclusion devices, which allow bats to safely exit a structure but block them from returning to their roosts.
It is only legal to use exclusion devices from Aug. 15 until April 15, outside of the maternity season.
Permits are required to use exclusion devices outside of those dates.
Bats cannot legally be captured or relocated.
If you would like to see some of the legal ways to exclude bats from your home or other structure, go on-line to MyFWC.com/Bats
