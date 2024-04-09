CW Roberts Contracting out of Tallahassee has been selected to resurface a section of Highway 67.
The work will extend about 1.8 miles from State Forest Road 166 to forest road 172 – it is phase 3 of a 4-phase project to upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes to 12 feet, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
Earlier this year the county was awarded 1.6 million dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation for the project.
CW Roberts bid came in at just under 1.4 million dollars.
The work will extend about 1.8 miles from State Forest Road 166 to forest road 172 – it is phase 3 of a 4-phase project to upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes to 12 feet, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
Earlier this year the county was awarded 1.6 million dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation for the project.
CW Roberts bid came in at just under 1.4 million dollars.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment