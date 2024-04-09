For the second time this year, Duke Energy customers should see lower electric bills, this time because of anticipated lower fuel prices

For the second time this year, Duke Energy customers should see lower electric bills, this time because of a rate reduction the company is proposing to begin in June to reflect anticipated lower fuel prices.
The company filed a fuel midcourse rate request on Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission to account for lower projections for natural gas costs.
Under the proposal, a typical Florida residential customer with a monthly usage of 1,000 kWh would see their bill decline by $5.90, or almost 4%.
The savings would be on top of a $11.29 decrease, or about 6%, a decrease that typical residential bills began showing in January.
Similarly, typical commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 3.5% and 7.0%, varying based on factors, such as industry type and differences in customer use patterns.
