Schools in Franklin and Gulf Counties will start a few hours late on Thursday because of expected bad weather.

 

Our area is anticipating very strong winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in Franklin and Gulf Counties.

 

Because school buses cannot legally operate once winds reach 35 mph, bus pick-up in both counties will begin two hours later than the regularly scheduled time.

 

All students riding the bus should add 2 hours to their normal pick-up time.

 

Franklin County Schools will start at 10 AM on Thursday - All employees will report to campus at 9:30 a.m.

 

Students driving or being dropped off by car drivers may start arriving on campus at 9:30.

 

The school systems will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely, and if there are any further updates or changes to this plan, they will adjust times if needed.





