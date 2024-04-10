Schools in Franklin and Gulf Counties
will start a few hours late on Thursday because of expected bad weather.
Our area is anticipating very strong
winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Because school buses cannot legally
operate once winds reach 35 mph, bus pick-up in both counties will begin two
hours later than the regularly scheduled time.
All students riding the bus should add
2 hours to their normal pick-up time.
Franklin County Schools will start at
10 AM on Thursday - All employees will report to campus at 9:30 a.m.
Students driving or being dropped off
by car drivers may start arriving on campus at 9:30.
The school systems will continue to
monitor the weather conditions closely, and if there are any further updates or
changes to this plan, they will adjust times if needed.
