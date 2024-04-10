Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

San Flea Rentals is a three generation locally owned and operated business. Their mission is to help everyone get the most out of their vacation so you can enjoy the wonders of this forgotten coast as they did growing up.
They bring local charm to this quaint and unique rental business and are here to help you with whatever your adventure may entail.
Bikes for all ages, Kayaks, Paddle Boards, Surf Boards, Skim Boards, Boogie Boards, Chairs, Umbrellas, Canopies, Coolers, Cornhole, Lily pads, Masks, Snorkles, life vests, Dry Bags, fishing rods, bait nets, crab traps, black stone griddles, weber grills, & loco cookers!
Don't see what you're looking for? Just give them a call.. they probably have that too.
Vacations are about making memories, let San Flea Rentals help you make yours!
San Flea Rentals
4372 Cape San Blas Rd. Port St. Joe, FL
(850)-381-3953
sanflearentals@gmail.com
www.sanflearentals.com
No comments:
Post a Comment