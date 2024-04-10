INCOMING SEVERE WEATHER ALERT FROM THE FRANKLIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICE

Franklin County Emergency Management has been monitoring a weather system that will impact the county
tonight. Two rounds of weather are expected. The first will arrive at about 5-7pm, and a second, stronger wave
will arrive between 11pm tonight and 4am tomorrow morning. The primary threats with this system are the
wind, with speeds up to 75mph anticipated, and rainfall of about two inches. Flooding resulting from this
rainfall is expected throughout the county. Storm surge is expected to reach two feet in the western part of the
county, with up to four feet expected in the eastern side. A threat also exists for tornadic activity in the region,
and a tornado watch is in effect for Franklin County until 9pm.
Furthermore, dangerous rip currents are currently expected to occur, and will only get worse as the week
progresses. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Stay out of the
water. Follow the advice of beach flags. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the
current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help.
If you come across a fallen tree or limb, DO NOT touch it as it could hide an active power line. Report any
downed lines to Duke Energy by calling 800-228-8485.
If you live along the river or in a flood prone area, prepare to move to higher ground if necessary.
DO NOT drive through flood waters. It only takes a few inches to make your vehicle float away, and the water
could conceal other hazards.
Franklin County Schools will delay the start time of school until 10AM tomorrow, Thursday, April 11th
.
Pay close attention to local weather conditions and go to the Emergency Management website at
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/resources/useful-links/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
