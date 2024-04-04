Live performances and music in Franklin County this weekend

Porchfest: Springtime in the Park
April 6 @ 1-7 pm
Apalachicola's historic BATTERY PARK is the stage for Porch Fest Apalach's 'Springtime in the Park' mini fest on April 6 from 1-7 PM. This beautiful waterfront park at the mouth of the Apalachicola River will have food trucks, portable toilets, and a children's playground. It was a very popular main stage for Porch Fest Apalach 2023, our full-scale October event. Join us for a groovy afternoon in the park as we enjoy three fabulous bands in this peaceful setting.
More info here: Facebook
