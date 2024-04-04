Thursday, April 4, 2024

Live performances and music in Franklin County this weekend

April begins with live performances!

Panhandle Players presents: Lend Me A Tenor

April 4-7


It's going to be a fun time this week when we present "Lend Me A Tenor" at the Chapman Theatre in Apalachicola April 4-7. If you love comedies, this one will have you rolling on the floor with laughter. You can get tickets at: PanhandlePlayers.org



Porchfest: Springtime in the Park

April 6 @ 1-7 pm


Apalachicola's historic BATTERY PARK is the stage for Porch Fest Apalach's 'Springtime in the Park' mini fest on April 6 from 1-7 PM. This beautiful waterfront park at the mouth of the Apalachicola River will have food trucks, portable toilets, and a children's playground. It was a very popular main stage for Porch Fest Apalach 2023, our full-scale October event. Join us for a groovy afternoon in the park as we enjoy three fabulous bands in this peaceful setting.


More info here: Facebook



