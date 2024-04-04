The Port St. Joe Police Department is reminding all residents and visitors to lock your vehicles at night and bring in any valuables that might be in your car.
The reminder comes after a string of vehicle burglaries in Port St. Joe over the past few weeks.
They primarily involved unlocked vehicles except for one that was forcefully broken into.
Remember to always lock your car doors and remove any valuables including purses and firearms.
