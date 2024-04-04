Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday presented their appreciation award to the Friends of the Franklin County Public Library.
The Friends group is a nonprofit organization established in 1994 to support the County library system.
Franklin County library director Whitney Roundtree made the presentation; she said they are celebrating 30 years of the Friends of the Library, and all that the group has achieved in that time.
The Friends group was invaluable in procuring the facilities where the Eastpoint and Carrabelle libraries are now located.
They have also funded summer reading initiatives, after school programs, and free music lessons along with many other activities for children and adults.
Roundtree said the libraries could not do what they do without the Friends group.
The Franklin County commission appreciation award was given for 30 years of passion and commitment to providing information, educational and cultural resources materials to benefit people of all ages
Friends of the Library president Brenda Humphry and vice-president Kathleen Oman accepted the award and thanked the county commission for their strong support for the Friends group.
https://friendsfcpl.com/
The Friends group is a nonprofit organization established in 1994 to support the County library system.
Franklin County library director Whitney Roundtree made the presentation; she said they are celebrating 30 years of the Friends of the Library, and all that the group has achieved in that time.
The Friends group was invaluable in procuring the facilities where the Eastpoint and Carrabelle libraries are now located.
They have also funded summer reading initiatives, after school programs, and free music lessons along with many other activities for children and adults.
Roundtree said the libraries could not do what they do without the Friends group.
The Franklin County commission appreciation award was given for 30 years of passion and commitment to providing information, educational and cultural resources materials to benefit people of all ages
Friends of the Library president Brenda Humphry and vice-president Kathleen Oman accepted the award and thanked the county commission for their strong support for the Friends group.
https://friendsfcpl.com/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment