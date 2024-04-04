Thursday, April 4, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—April 4th

FishNews masthead

APRIL 4, 2024

Highlights

Podcast: Spring News Roundup

Southern Resident killer whale leaps backwards out of water

Listen to our latest podcast episode for a roundup of recent headlines from around the agency. Hear about new Hawaiian monk seal pups, environmental DNA, new fish species, killer whale diversity, and more.

NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Finalize Revisions to Regulations Implementing the Endangered Species Act

Two young Hawaiian monk seals lay side by side on a beach with waves in the background

We worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize revisions to joint regulations implementing the Endangered Species Act. These revisions will improve our ability to conserve and recover listed species.

Eastern North Pacific Gray Whale Population Increases After Observed Decline

Gray whale breaches water

The 2023–2024 annual survey of the eastern North Pacific gray whale population found numbers increasing after several years of observed decline. The new estimated abundance is 17,400–21,300 whales. Previous declines aligned with the 2018–2023 Unusual Mortality Event, which has ended. NOAA Fisheries will continue to monitor the population with regular surveys to estimate abundance, calf production, and body condition.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: Burgers for Breakfast in the Northwest Atlantic

Bottom trawl survey equipment on NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow

Take a look behind the scenes of the day watch on the spring bottom trawl survey! Kathryn Ford shares her daily routine during the survey, including her unconventional breakfasts.

Science Blog: The Birds Are Back in Town

Side by side images of people using binoculars to look out at water aboard a ship on the ocean

Research fishery biologist Katey Marancik participated in the winter 2024 Ecosystem Monitoring Survey and was treated to seabird species she normally doesn’t see during the spring or fall surveys.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 5: Deadline for Public Comment on National Aquaculture Development Plan

April 10: Pre-proposals due for National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Coastal Resilience Fund

April 11: Applications due for USDA Value-Added Producer Grants

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 15: Applications due for United States Department of Agriculture Special Research Grants Program Aquaculture Research

April 25: Deadline for Public Comment on Proposed Rule for Updating and Clarifying Provisions of the Magnuson-Stevens Act

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

May 2: Applications due for the Young Fishermen’s Career Development Projects competition

May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 27: Applications for attendance due for the 2024 Marine Resource Education Program Southeast Workshop

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

April 4–16: North Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 5–18: Public Listening Sessions for the Seafood Import Monitoring Program

April 5–11: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 8–11: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 9–11:  Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 11: Informational webinar on Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program

April 16–18: New England Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment