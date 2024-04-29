Monday, April 29, 2024

New educational signs about nesting sea turtles have been installed at beach access points on St. George Island, just in time for the beginning of sea turtle nesting season.

 

Sea turtle nesting season officially begins on May the 1st, but unofficially began a few weeks ago when female sea turtles decided to start laying eggs.

 

The signs are located at each of the 22 beach access points on St. George Island informing beachgoers of sea turtle nesting season and of local rules designed to protect the turtles and their hatchlings.

 

The metal signs include information about the county’s “Leave No Trace” ordinance.

 

They also remind beach goers to not use bright lights on the beach at night and for beachfront renters to turn off outside lights during nesting season.

 

If you should find an unmarked turtle nest this Summer, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC and they will make sure someone comes out to check and protect the nest.

 

You can also help by not using bright lights on the beaches at night – man made lights tend to disorient the turtles and keep them from nesting.

 

You can buy turtle safe flashlights for your nighttime walks – they are available at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research reserve on Island Drive in Eastpoint and at the state park on St. George Island.

 

You can also purchase them at the lighthouse gift shop on St. George Island.

 





