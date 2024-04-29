New educational signs about nesting
sea turtles have been installed at beach access points on St. George Island,
just in time for the beginning of sea turtle nesting season.
Sea turtle nesting season officially begins on May the 1st,
but unofficially began a few weeks ago when female sea turtles decided to start
laying eggs.
The signs are located at each of the 22 beach access points
on St. George Island informing beachgoers of sea turtle nesting season and of
local rules designed to protect the turtles and their hatchlings.
The metal signs include information about the county’s
“Leave No Trace” ordinance.
They also remind beach goers to not use bright lights on
the beach at night and for beachfront renters to turn off outside lights during
nesting season.
If you should find an unmarked turtle nest this Summer,
call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert
Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC and they will make sure someone comes out to check
and protect the nest.
You can also help by not
using bright lights on the beaches at night – man made lights tend to disorient
the turtles and keep them from nesting.
You can buy turtle safe
flashlights for your nighttime walks – they are available at the Apalachicola
National Estuarine Research reserve on Island Drive in Eastpoint and at the
state park on St. George Island.
You can also purchase them
at the lighthouse gift shop on St. George Island.
