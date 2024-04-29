Three men were arrested in Gulf County last week on drug and other charges after a long investigation by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force.
41-year-old Kedrick Byrd, 48-year-old Leroy Yarrell and 36-year-old Willie Jones, all of Port St. Joe, were arrested after a drug investigation that began in the Fall of 2022.
Byrd was charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and trafficking in cocaine.
Yarrell is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines and tampering with evidence and Jones was charged with non-payment of child support.
In addition to the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol to serve three search warrants in Port St. Joe last Thursday afternoon.
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said Fighting drugs remains one of Gulf County Sheriff’s office’s top priorities as Drugs are a catalyst for other criminal activity.
Drug addiction impacts nearly every family, and our goal is to do our part in ridding the community of it along with the illegal activity associated with it.
