The city
of Carrabelle is looking for someone to fill in the mayor’s position until
elections can be held later this year.
Long time mayor Brenda LaPaz recently resigned from that position for personal reasons, and now the city is looking for someone who can fill in.
The term will run from May through November until after the regular election.
To qualify, you must be a qualified voter and live in the city limits.
So far,
there have not been many applicants, so if you have an interest, you should
apply.
If you are interested, you should submit a letter of interest and include a brief description of your qualifications by email to administrator@mycarrabelle.com, or take it to Carrabelle City Hall.
To be considered, you need to get submit your letter of interest by the end of the day today to be considered at the May 2nd Carrabelle city commission meeting.
