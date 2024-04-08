St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Ashley! I am a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. I am
extremely affectionate with people. I'm usually the first to greet you at
the door if I'm not lounging outside in the catio. Sitting out in the catio
watching the movement of nature is my favorite place to be! I came in with skin
issues that were due to allergies but they are clearing up now! I would make a
wonderful addition to any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all my
friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment