Franklin County Tax Collector
Richard Watson has announced the 2024 Kids Tag Art winners and you can see all
of the great work at the courthouse through the end of the month.
All the 5th graders in
Franklin County were invited to compete for small cash prizes by drawing a
specialty license tag with a coronavirus theme.
Leeah Ward from
the Franklin County School took first
place.
2nd Place went to Kensleigh Evans and 3rd Place was won by October Barnett, both of whom also attend the Franklin
County School.
All of the student’s artwork
are available for purchase on 12” x 6” glossy aluminum metal tag for $15.
Seven dollars from each
purchase goes art programs at Franklin County Schools.
The tags are not legal tags,
but they can be placed on the front of vehicles.
If you would like to see all
of the tags for yourself, they are on display at the Franklin County Courthouse
in Apalachicola.
You can stop by any weekday
from 8:30 to 4:30 through April 30th.
