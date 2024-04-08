A company out of Panama City has been selected to replace the boat ramp on Old Ferry Dock Road.
HG Harders and Sons was the lowest bidder from the four companies that submitted bids on the project - their bid came in at just over a million dollars.
The ramp was last renovated in 1985 and it’s showing signs of age.
The project consists of removing the existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.
There will also be some needed improvements to the access road to the Ramp.
This project has been a long time coming.
The design phase of the project was approved in 2018, but the final permits and design were only approved by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Army Corp of engineers in 2022.
The money for construction only became available late last year.
