The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking a Volunteer to Serve on the Parks Advisory Committee

Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in the County Parks? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve as the at-large member on the Parks Advisory Committee.
This Committee meets once every three months (quarterly) and primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the Director regarding existing parks activities and facilities, development of additional parks facilities, and assists in determining the needs of the community.
The member must reside in Wakulla County. Interested citizens should submit a written statement of interest which includes name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than April 26, 2024. Statements of interest can be emailed to Leila Creech at lcreech@mywakulla.com or hand delivered to the Parks & Facilities Office, Attn: Leila Creech, 322 Shadeville Rd., Crawfordville, FL.
