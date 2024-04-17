The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County is asking for county help in expanding its services to Carrabelle.
The Elder Care Community Council is a non-profit group that provides a number of services to local senior citizens.
The group provides meals to over 100 senior citizens daily; during 2023, more than 22,000 meals were prepared and either served in the Holy Family Senior center or delivered to homes.
The group also provides social activities like yoga, parties, guest speakers and other special events.
Currently their services are limited primarily to Apalachicola and Eastpoint, but the group would like to expand to help seniors in Carrabelle too, if they can get the funding to do so.
Elder Care Director Valentina Webb spoke to Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday and provided two possible options for expanded services.
One would require transporting Carrabelle seniors to Apalachicola a few days a week, and the other would bring services to Carrabelle where they would be accessible to more seniors.
Both options would require the county to help pay for the services.
The County commission seems to be on-board with expanding services, particularly with having meals and other activities provided in Carrabelle, but they have to figure out how they will pay for It as this expense is not budgeted.
The board agreed to meet with its finance people over the next two weeks to see if there is any money available to start the services as soon as possible and then add the items to their budget discussions this Summer.
The new budget year begins on October the 1st.
