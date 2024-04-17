The Franklin County
Commission has approved a letter of opposition to plans to drill an exploratory
oil and gas well in the Apalachicola River floodplain in Calhoun County.
The Apalachicola
River basin includes Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Liberty, Jackson, and part of
Gulf counties.
The company,
Clearwater Land and Minerals, would like to drill a 14 thousand foot deep well
in Calhoun County between the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and the Apalachicola
River.
The well would punch
through the Floridan Aquifer, which averages 1,000-2,000 feet in depth, which
is what we use for our drinking water.
The Florida
Department of Environmental Protection is reviewing the application and could
make a decision on the permit request in the next few weeks.
The
request is opposed by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper over concerns about
potential pollution from harmful chemicals particularly during heavy rains.
The water elevation has twice risen higher than the estimated 100-year flood stage in the past 25 years.
They
have also raised concern about the thousands of gallons of water per day the
drilling would require, water that would otherwise support flows to the river,
floodplain and bay.
Franklin
County Commissioners said the well poses a potential threat to the Apalachicola
River and Bay and they oppose the plans, especially since our Bay is currently
undergoing a massive restoration effort.
The
board agreed to send a letter of opposition not just to the Department of
Environmental Protection, but also to our state representative Jason Shoaf and
State Senator Cory Simon.
The
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is asking anyone who would like to voice concerns
about the project to e-mail Department of Environmental Protection
Administrator, Mr. Gerry Walker as soon as possible.
His e-mail is Gerald.A.Walker@FloridaDEP.
You can get more information about the proposed
drilling project at the riverkeeper website at https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/oil-gas-drilling-in-apalachicola-river-floodplain/
