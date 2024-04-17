Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The Franklin County Commission has approved a letter of opposition to plans to drill an exploratory oil and gas well in the Apalachicola River floodplain in Calhoun County.

 

The Apalachicola River basin includes Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Liberty, Jackson, and part of Gulf counties.

 

The company, Clearwater Land and Minerals, would like to drill a 14 thousand foot deep well in Calhoun County between the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and the Apalachicola River.  

 

The well would punch through the Floridan Aquifer, which averages 1,000-2,000 feet in depth, which is what we use for our drinking water.

 

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is reviewing the application and could make a decision on the permit request in the next few weeks.

 

The request is opposed by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper over concerns about potential pollution from harmful chemicals particularly during heavy rains.

 

The water elevation has twice risen higher than the estimated 100-year flood stage in the past 25 years.

 

They have also raised concern about the thousands of gallons of water per day the drilling would require, water that would otherwise support flows to the river, floodplain and bay.

 

Franklin County Commissioners said the well poses a potential threat to the Apalachicola River and Bay and they oppose the plans, especially since our Bay is currently undergoing a massive restoration effort.

 

The board agreed to send a letter of opposition not just to the Department of Environmental Protection, but also to our state representative Jason Shoaf and State Senator Cory Simon.

 

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is asking anyone who would like to voice concerns about the project to e-mail Department of Environmental Protection Administrator, Mr. Gerry Walker as soon as possible.

 

His e-mail is Gerald.A.Walker@FloridaDEP.

 

You can get more information about the proposed drilling project at the riverkeeper website at https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/oil-gas-drilling-in-apalachicola-river-floodplain/





