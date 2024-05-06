A Franklin
County 4th grader won the district 4-H public speaking competition
in Wakulla County.
It’s a first time a Franklin County student has won at the district level.
Kami Poloronis, who lives in Eastpoint and attends the
Apalachicola Bay Charter School, beat out 4th and 5th
graders from 6 neighboring counties with her speech on Making the world a
Better Place.
To get to the competition she had to win her school competition
and the Franklin county-wide competition.
On Saturday she faced off against county winners from 6 other
counties, including Leon, Wakulla Jefferson, Gadsden, Gulf and Liberty
Counties.
She swept the competition and went home with a certificate of
achievement and a 300-dollar cash prize.
