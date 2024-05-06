Monday, May 6, 2024

A Franklin County 4th grader won the district 4-H public speaking competition in Wakulla County




It’s a first time a Franklin County student has won at the district level.

 

Kami Poloronis, who lives in Eastpoint and attends the Apalachicola Bay Charter School, beat out 4th and 5th graders from 6 neighboring counties with her speech on Making the world a Better Place.

 

To get to the competition she had to win her school competition and the Franklin county-wide competition.

 

On Saturday she faced off against county winners from 6 other counties, including Leon, Wakulla Jefferson, Gadsden, Gulf and Liberty Counties.

 

She swept the competition and went home with a certificate of achievement and a 300-dollar cash prize.






