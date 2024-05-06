Carrabelle city Commissioner Tony Millender was selected to serve as Carrabelle’s interim mayor until November.
He was selected and sworn in during the May 2nd Carrabelle city commission meeting.
He said he was “truly humbled to accept the position and he looks forward to the next 6 months.”
Millender, who has served on the Carrabelle City Commission since 2017, will fill the mayor’s seat left vacant by the resignation of long-time mayor Brenda La Paz, who left the seat in March for personal reasons.
Commissioner Millender had to resign from his Commission seat to serve as interim Mayor.
The City Commission appointed Mel Kelly to serve as interim Commissioner until the November election.
Kelly once served as Carrabelle’s mayor in the early 2000’s.
