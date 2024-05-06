Alligator hunting permits are now on sale.
The state will issue more than 7300 alligator hunting permits this year; phase one of the application process runs May 3rd through May the 13th.
The application process is done in phases; during phase one you can apply through the Internet at gooutdoorsFlorida.com – you can specify up to 12 hunting areas and hunting periods on the application.
There will then be a random drawing and if you are chosen you then have to pay for the license which is 272 dollars for residents and 1022 dollars if you are from out of state.
The permits that are unsold after that will be placed back into the system to be sold in Phase 2 which is another random drawing.
Each permit allows you to take two alligators from whichever county or body of water you were awarded during a specific harvest period.
You must be at least 18 years old by opening day, August 15th, to purchase one.
The 11-week alligator season runs August 15th through November 1st.
And this year, the state has added a new Alligator hunting opportunity which they are calling an Alligator Super Hunt.
The Alligator Super Hunt offers a flexible alternative to the traditional statewide hunt.
Each permit allows the harvest of two alligators from most alligator management units and private property from August 15th through December 31st.
Hunters pay a nonrefundable $5 fee for each application and may apply as many times as they want between through June 3.
This year, 100 permits will be awarded for the Alligator Super Hunt.
