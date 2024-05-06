A 23-year-old man from Port St. Joe was killed in a 2-vehicle accident in Bay County on Sunday morning.
The accident happened at 7 o’clock Sunday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was heading east on Highway 98, just east of Research Road in foggy conditions in a 2019 Gray Nissan Altima.
For reasons unknown at this time, the Altima crossed the center line and into the path of a 2008 Blue Ford F150, which was traveling westbound on Highway98, following an unmarked FWCC law enforcement vehicle.
The FWCC Officer was able to swerve out of the way, the driver of the truck was not able to.
The Altima’s front right collided with the truck’s front left.
The Port St. Joe man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Ford F150 was transported Bay Medical.
The roadway was closed for a little more than 2 hours
Assisted on scene was Tyndall AFB Police, Tyndall AFB Fire Rescue, Bay County EMS, Mexico Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Sheriff's Office, and FWCC.
