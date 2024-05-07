US Fisheries are looking pretty healthy – with the number of stocks on the overfishing list at an all-time low.
NOAA Fisheries released its annual status of US Fisheries last week which reports the fishing activity and population level for 506 federally-managed fish stocks.
The report has been issued annually since 1997.
The report found the 1 species has been removed from the domestic fish stocks listed as overfished, lowering it to 47.
the number of species on the overfishing list decreased by 3 to 21 species.
Federal researchers say 94 percent of the fish stocks examined for fishing activity were not subject to overfishing, which is also an all-time high.
82 percent of fish stocks were not overfished.
The report also found that since the year 2000, 50 species of fish have been rebuilt to healthy levels.
Healthy fisheries are good not just for the marine environment that relies on healthy fish stocks, but also the US economy.
In 2022, commercial fishermen harvested over 8.3 billion pounds of seafood valued at $5.9 billion while recreational saltwater angling generated $138 billion in sales impacts, $45.1 billion in income impacts, $74.9 billion in value-added impacts, and supported 692,000 jobs in the marine recreational fishing industry and across the broader economy.
Also in 2022, U.S. commercial fisheries and the seafood industry generated $183.4 billion in sales impacts, $47.2 billion in income, $74 billion in value-added impacts, and supported 1.6 million full and part-time jobs.
https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/sustainable-fisheries/status-stocks-2023
