Last week was small business week in Florida, a chance for the state to recognizing the contributions of entrepreneurs and small business owners in their communities.
Small businesses are one of the main drivers of Florida’s economy.
In 2024 alone, nearly 164 thousand new businesses have formed in Florida, more than any other state in the nation.
Of Florida’s 529 thousand private sector businesses, 99.7 percent employ less than 500 employees, which represents 56.9 percent of the state’s total private sector employment.
if you are considering starting a small business in Florida, there are numerous resources available through the state.
Those include the State Small Business Credit Initiative which provides loans and venture capital investments for small businesses.
There is also the Black Business Loan Program which provides alternative lending opportunities and technical assistance to black business enterprises that cannot obtain capital through conventional lending institutions and The Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund which has $50 million available to assist businesses statewide with economic development and resiliency.
Its purpose is to address the current gap in available, affordable capital for businesses by providing longer term loans with higher funding levels at market interest rates.
You can find out more about starting a small business and the resources available to you on-line at https://www.floridajobs.org/
