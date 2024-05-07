If you answer your phone and are told there is a warrant out for
your arrest for skipping jury duty, it is more than likely a scam.
Florida’s attorney general is alerting people of a scam in which
the victim receives an unsolicited phone call where they are informed that they
have missed jury duty and there a warrant out for their arrest.
The caller may even claim to be a deputy and give you a badge
number.
The caller then informs the victim the warrant can be resolved
by paying a certain amount of money, often in the form of prepaid gift cards.
The caller will then inform the victim of how to transfer the
funds.
No law enforcement organization will ever call you and inform
you that you need to pay any sort of fine or fee to resolve a legal situation.
If there is an actual arrest warrant for someone, sheriff’s
deputies will likely visit you in person.
If you get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang
up.
No comments:
Post a Comment