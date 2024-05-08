Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome the Port St Joe Yacht Club as a new chamber member. The Port St. Joe Yacht Club is dedicated to fun, sun, and safe boating in the Port St Joe Florida Area!


Be sure to follow them on Facebook for Port St. Joe and surrounding area boating news and tips, and for any upcoming boating events.

 

Port St Joe Yacht Club

psjyachtclub@gmail.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

﻿

𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 Building Center located at 3052 W Hwy 98 in Port Saint Joe is proud to be one of Florida’s finest custom home builders.


They offer new custom homes in a variety of styles, including one-story, two-story, and cabin style homes, vacation homes, beach and coastal style homes, small, large and luxury homes, the popular modern farmhouse style, as well and many other styles.


They will build the home you want, where you want it. Give them a call at (850) 899-9028 to get started!

 

𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

3052 W Hwy 98, Port St. Joe

(850) 899-9028

www.americashomeplace.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

﻿Whether you are planning to go fishing, hunting, or gardening, 𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀 & 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗟𝗟𝗖 has got you covered! They offer an incredible selection of outdoor supplies as well as Firearms, Ammo, Feed, Seed, Fertilizer, Fishing Tackle, Camo clothing and much more! Go and visit them today!

 

𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀 & 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗟𝗟𝗖

1207 S Hwy 71, Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-3202

www.theshootingstore.com





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment