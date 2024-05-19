A record number of people visited Florida in 2023.
VISIT FLORIDA estimates that Florida welcomed a record 140.6 million visitors in 2023, an increase of 2.3 percent over 2022.
Domestic visitation reached an all-time high, with 129.1 million domestic visitors choosing to come to Florida in 2023, along with 8.3 million overseas visitors and 3.2 million Canadian visitors.
And
this year is starting out strong.
Preliminary estimates indicate that 40.6 million
total visitors traveled to Florida in the first quarter of 2024, a +1.2%
increase from the first quarter of 2023.
This was the largest number of visitors on record
for a single quarter.
Domestic visitors were 91.6% of the total, while
overseas visitors accounted for 5.2% and Canadian visitors accounted for 3.2%.
