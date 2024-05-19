The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is asking for donations for a silent auction which will be part of their upcoming Mermaids and Mimosas fundraiser.
The "Mermaids and Mimosas" event will be held June 8th from 4-7 PM at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.
It will feature Live Music, Seafood Hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a silent auction.
Proceeds are going towards building a new tent above the Marine Lab’s Urchin and Resident Sea Turtle Tanks.
A major part of the event is the silent auction, and the Gulf Specimen marine Lab is looking for donations of items they can auction off.
As a nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible, and your support will be acknowledged in the event materials and promotions.
Items are needed by May 31st, and they can arrange pickup if needed.
For more information, you can call the Marine Lab at (850) 228-0609 or visit their website at https://gulfspecimen.org/mermaids-and-mimosas
