Wednesday, May 29, 2024

A small plane crashed off Bald Point State Park on Saturday night, leading to the death of the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash which involved a Glasair I airplane.

Glasair is an aircraft manufacturer based in Arlington, Washington that produces homebuilt aircraft.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called out to help recover the pilot.




