A small plane crashed off Bald Point State Park on Saturday night, leading to the death of the pilot.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash which involved a Glasair I airplane.
Glasair is an aircraft manufacturer based in Arlington, Washington that produces homebuilt aircraft.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called out to help recover the pilot.
