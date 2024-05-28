The
2024 Lionfish Challenge kicked off last week but you still have time to sign up.
Lionfish
are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish
and wildlife.
They
were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has
boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species
in Florida waters.
The
Lionfish challenge rewards divers and fishermen with prizes for removing as
many lionfish as they can.
Over the past 8 years the event has removed more than 195,000 of
the fish from Florida waters.
This
year’s Challenge will run from May 24th through September 2nd.
This
summer-long tournament is open to recreational and commercial fishermen and is
completely free to enter.
Participants
can win cash or gear prizes.
The
participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial
categories will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King or Queen and the
Commercial Champion.
To
learn more about the 2024 Lionfish Challenge or to sign up, go online to
FWCReefRangers.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment