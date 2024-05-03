A Wakulla County man was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing numerous charges of possession of child pornography.
32-year-old William Travis Parker was arrested by Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office for 144 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Mr. Parker was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his Crawfordville residence.
For two months, Detectives have been conducting a covert Internet child pornography investigation of Mr. Parker.
Detectives developed probable cause to believe evidence pertinent to the investigation was in Mr. Parker’s residence and obtained a residential search warrant.
On April 30th, the search warrant was executed by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
During the search of the residence, multiple electronic devices were located and seized.
A preliminary preview of the devices was conducted and child pornography were found on them.
The pornographic images recovered from the devices all appeared to be Internet-based images of children and not local children.
