Stone crab season in Florida closed on May the 2nd

Stone crab season will reopen on October the 15th.
The 5-month closure occurs each year during the species’ peak spawning season to help protect the valuable stone crab fishery.
Stone crab claws may be possessed and sold during the closed season only if they have been placed in inventory prior to May 2nd by a licensed wholesale or retail dealer.
Stone crab traps must be removed from the water within five days after the close of the stone crab season, unless a special extension is granted under certain conditions by the FWC.
Stone crab claws may not be harvested from traps pulled after the season closes.
