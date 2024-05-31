VIDEO: AG Moody Releases 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide Ahead of Potentially Record-Breaking Storm Season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Ahead of the start of this year’s forecasted active storm season, Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing the 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide. Experts predict this year to be one of the most active on record, with an 85% chance of an above-normal season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms, with eight to 13 of those becoming hurricanes. Attorney General Moody’s guide contains information about major storm events, preparing property for a hurricane strike and avoiding scams and price gouging that may arise immediately before, during and after a storm. Attorney General Moody stood with the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Florida & the Caribbean, Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement in Davie today to urge Floridians to take advantage of the upcoming Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to get ready for potential storms and be cautious when shopping for storm-preparedness items.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Experts are predicting a record-breaking and ‘super-charged’ hurricane season. Whether you’re a lifelong Floridian or new to the Sunshine State, it is essential to get prepared early for potential hurricane strikes. I, alongside the Better Business Bureau, am encouraging everyone to take advantage of the upcoming Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to stock up on legitimate hurricane prep items and use our office’s Hurricane Preparedness Guide to stay safe and avoid scams. By preparing early, we can weather any storm.”
Better Business Bureau Southeast Florida & the Caribbean President and CEO Rodney Davis said, “Unlicensed contractors often will travel from out of state to a disaster area attempting to take advantage of uninformed consumers. The best way to avoid scams or issues is to have a list of licensed contractors.”
The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs June 1-14. A second exemption period will start Aug. 24 and extend through Sept. 6. During these times, Floridians can stock up on specified storm supplies sales-tax free. For a list of approved tax-exempt items, click here.
Attorney General Moody’s 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide provides a supply checklist that includes the following items to get ready for potential storm strikes:
- Water—one gallon daily per person—and non-perishable food for seven days;
- Non-electric can openers, paper plates and plastic utensils;
- Flashlights and extra batteries;
- First aid kits, sunscreen and bug spray; and
- Battery-powered or hand-crank weather radios.
Attorney General Moody’s 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide offers information to help Floridians remain safe this storm season. The following tips are included in the guide:
- Know evacuation routes and shelter locations;
- Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for the entire household for at least seven days well before a storm is expected to strike;
- Check that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;
- Report price gouging during a declared state of emergency by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or using the free No Scam reporting app.
- Verify charities are legitimate before donating for disaster-related storms; and
- Beware of solicitors using high-pressure tactics, such as demanding urgent donations or sharing limited information when soliciting donations.
To access the 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide in English, click here.
To access the 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide in Spanish, click here.
Floridians can stay informed about serious storm events using the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website, FloridaDisaster.org. Floridians can monitor a storm’s progression and the latest weather alerts using NOAA’s Hurricane Center by visiting NHC.NOAA.gov.
In the event of an incoming tropical storm or hurricane, Floridians should look for further guidance from local officials and emergency authorities.
Florida’s price gouging laws are designed to protect consumers from becoming victims before, during and after a disaster. Throughout a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell essential commodities or services for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity or service during the 30 days before the emergency declaration.
For more information about price gouging, click here.
To report potential price gouging during a declared state of emergency, use the No Scam app, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.
