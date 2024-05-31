Friday, May 31, 2024

Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County

Permit: Stormwater - No Exposure Certification
Project Name: GROENDYKE TRANSPORT SAINT MARK
Location Id: FLRNEF586
Location Name: Groendyke Transport Saint Marks Terminal
County: Wakulla
Application Number: FLRNEF586-002

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: SHIELDS MARINA MOD ST LANDS
Location Id: 147651
Location Name: SHIELDS, CHARLES RIVERSIDE DRIVE
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 147651-005

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: SHIELDS, CHARLES RIVERSIDE DRIVE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SHEILDS MARINA MOD ST LANDS
Location Id: 147651
Location Name: SHIELDS, CHARLES RIVERSIDE DRIVE
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 147651-006

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: SHIELDS, CHARLES RIVERSIDE DRIVE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)





