Book Signing at Oyster Bones this Saturday

Book Signing with Lisa Lyle Waggoner
May 18th @ 11AM
New book helps build a critical recall skill
How to Teach Your Dog to Come Back to You
(Murphy, NC) In 17 years of professional dog training, canine expert Lisa Lyle Waggoner has heard two complaints more than all others:
“I want my dog to listen!”
“My dog won’t come when called.”
Of all the behaviors owners need dogs to learn, the most important is a fast recall when called because it is a potentially life-saving skill. Whether Rover is preparing to roll in a smelly patch of grass, approaching a skunk, or worst of all -- barreling toward a busy street -- a “rocket recall” is the key to ensuring your dog sprints back to you when asked to do so.
Waggoner’s new book, The Original Rocket Recall™: Teach Your Dog to Come, lays out easy-to-follow steps that turn recall training in fun games that are effective for you and your dog. It includes games that will build your dog’s desire to come and strategies for success in challenging environments. By developing a dog’s focus and attention skills, Waggoner’s Rocket Recall™ training program creates a foundation of trust between dogs and their humans. That provides a basis not just for a prompt recall, but for successfully training any behavior.
“The essential starting point for teaching any skill – and in particular this crucial life skill – is to preserve the bond between owner and the dog. We help owners get that all-important recall through effective, science-backed dog training that is centered on the dog wanting to return to her owner,” Waggoner says. “Dogs do have to be trained to come back to us and this book is the answer to how to make that happen in a way that works for the dogs and people love the results.”
Waggoner wrote the book for dog owners and it includes easy, step-by-step instructions, illustrations and problem-solving tips.
Dog training professionals also love this new book:
“When you follow the training plan, you’ll have a dog that remains attentive when with you. And with recalls and attention established, the sky’s the limit as to what you can accomplish together,” writes retired police K-9 trainer Steve White in a forward to the book.
“Lisa Waggoner's Rocket Recall is an incredibly valuable gift to the dog-loving world, sharing sound, scientific, and effective positive reinforcement-based methods that can only strengthen relationships between dogs and their humans, and enhance the quality of life for both. Lisa is a superb teacher and trainer…” says world-renowned author and trainer Pat Miller.
“Rocket Recall™” is a must-have guide for every training library. Lisa Lyle Waggoner has created a training process that makes your dog want to come in any environment. By focusing on positive reinforcement, Waggoner has developed techniques that create effective and lasting communication with our dogs. It is filled with easy-to-follow lessons that not only make life with dogs easier but may save their life.” Lynn Stevenson, MA, DVM, Nottely Oaks Animal Hospital
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Lisa Lyle Waggoner is a passionate advocate for humane, science-based, force-free dog training. Lisa is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer-Knowledge Assessed, a Pat Miller Certified Trainer-Level 2, a Certified Separation Anxiety Trainer, and a faculty member of the Victoria Stilwell Academy for Dog Training and Behavior. Waggoner is an experienced media guest and is comfortable in all media settings.
The founder of Cold Nose College (coldnosecollege.com), a world-renowned center of education for both dog owners and professional trainers, Lisa is dedicated to helping dogs and their owners form a strong bond and enjoy their lives together.
