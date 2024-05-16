Gulf Specimen Marine Lab seeks silent auction donations for upcoming Mermaids and Mimosas fundraiser

The "Mermaids and Mimosas" event is a unique and exciting opportunity for our community to come together in support of marine conservation efforts. The funds raised through the silent auction will directly benefit Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's programs, including wildlife rescue, educational outreach, and research initiatives.
Your generous donation of items for our silent auction will not only help us raise crucial funds but also contribute to the success of our event. As a nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible, and your support will be acknowledged in our event materials and promotions.
