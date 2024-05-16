Thursday, May 16, 2024

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab seeks silent auction donations for upcoming Mermaids and Mimosas fundraiser

Silent Auction Donations

We're gearing up for our Mermaids and Mimosas fundraiser at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, and we need YOUR help! We're looking for exciting silent auction items to make this event a splash. Your generous donations will support our marine conservation and education programs.﻿

The "Mermaids and Mimosas" event is a unique and exciting opportunity for our community to come together in support of marine conservation efforts. The funds raised through the silent auction will directly benefit Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's programs, including wildlife rescue, educational outreach, and research initiatives.

Your generous donation of items for our silent auction will not only help us raise crucial funds but also contribute to the success of our event. As a nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible, and your support will be acknowledged in our event materials and promotions.


It is through the generosity of donors like you that we can continue our mission of promoting marine conservation and education in our community. For more information, please contact Hunter Eichler at heichler@gulfspecimen.org or (850) 228-0609. Items are due May 31st, and we are happy to arrange pickup if needed.

