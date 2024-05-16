The
2024 red snapper fishing season for vessels with federal for-hire reef fish
permits has been set for 88 days in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council announced this week that the season
for federally permitted for-hire vessels will begin on June 1st, and will close
on August 28th.
Earlier
this month, Florida announced a 103-day recreational Gulf red snapper season
which will run from June 16th through July 31st, with a fall
reopening that will include all weekends in October
and November, Friday through Sunday.
The
red snapper total recreational quota is nearly 8 million pounds whole weight.
The
for-hire component is allocated 42.3% of the quota which is about 3.4 million
pounds whole weight.
