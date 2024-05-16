The non-profit group Florida Taxwatch
has released its annual list of what they call budget turkeys.
The group has been issuing the list every year since 1983.
The group found 450 projects totaling about 855 million
dollars in projects that they said did not go through the proper procedures for
funding.
Many of the items on the turkey list are projects that
lawmakers inserted into the budget late in the session.
Two Gulf County projects made the turkey list, they include
about 400 thousand dollars for the outpatient mental health services at the Life
Management Center of NW FL and 1 million dollars for the Gulf County Water System.
One Wakulla County project also made the list.
That was 225 thousand dollars for the Wakulla County
Community Center Shelter Expansion.
