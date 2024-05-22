Business After Hours at Sunkissed Boutique

Apalachicola Bay Chamber
Business After Hours
Hosted by Sunkissed Boutique!
Thursday, May 30th
5-7PM
127 Commerce Street, Apalachicola
Join Sunkissed Boutique as they celebrate their one year anniversary and host our Chamber business after hours!
Light refreshments will be provided.
Also, locals will receive 20% off the entire store through
the end of May!
On May 27th all shoppers will receive the 20% off discount!
Attend this event and put your name in the hat for every $25 you spend for a chance to win a gift card!
