Franklin County Commissioners voted Tuesday to hold
a public hearing on a proposed Planned Unit Development on St. George Island
called “The Landings at St. George.”
The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about
26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially
zoned R-1 Single Family Residential.
The plan consists of a marina with 10 wet slips and
200 dry slips, a restaurant, 10,000 square feet of retail space, 63 single
family houses and up to 33 condominium units.
The entire development would be served with a
membrane bio-reactor wastewater treatment plant.
The
proposed development was considered last week by the Franklin County Planning
and Zoning Board which ruled against taking the issue to a public hearing at
this time because of too many unanswered questions.
There
were also quite a few St. George Island residents who spoke out against taking
the issue to a public hearing at this time.
But
County Commissioners pointed out that they have a practice of approving public
hearings when they are requested, though that in no way means that they will
approve the development once the public hearing is finished.
The
public hearing will be held on Friday, June the 14th at 5 PM at the
Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
