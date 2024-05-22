Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Franklin County Commissioners voted Tuesday to hold a public hearing on a proposed Planned Unit Development on St. George Island called “The Landings at St. George.”

The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about 26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially zoned R-1 Single Family Residential.

 

The plan consists of a marina with 10 wet slips and 200 dry slips, a restaurant, 10,000 square feet of retail space, 63 single family houses and up to 33 condominium units. 

 

The entire development would be served with a membrane bio-reactor wastewater treatment plant.

 

The proposed development was considered last week by the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Board which ruled against taking the issue to a public hearing at this time because of too many unanswered questions.

 

There were also quite a few St. George Island residents who spoke out against taking the issue to a public hearing at this time.

 

But County Commissioners pointed out that they have a practice of approving public hearings when they are requested, though that in no way means that they will approve the development once the public hearing is finished.

 

The public hearing will be held on Friday, June the 14th at 5 PM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.




