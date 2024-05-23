We have started noticing yellow flies in the area, so take precautions.
For those of you who have never met a yellow fly, they are considered one of the worst pests in our area, but luckily, they only hang around for a short time.
Their peak season is April through June.
The female yellow fly is one of the most serious biting fly pests wherever it occurs – the male flies don’t bite.
Yellow flies attack people vigorously, and the bites are painful, often causing large and itchy swellings.
The flies can bite throughout the day, but are most active during the late afternoon and on cloudy days.
They are especially common near large bodies of water, but tend to remain in or near forests.
They are also happy to follow you indoors and bite you there.
And they will bite any piece of exposed skin you offer.
They will even bite your pets.
There are very few ways to protect yourself from yellow flies.
Mosquito repellents are moderately effective against the adults except when the flies are very abundant or very hungry.
Deet is the most effective repellent.
