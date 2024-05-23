The State of Florida has approved more than $640,000 in assistance through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to help small businesses impacted by the North Florida Tornadoes.
The tornadoes hit our area on May 10th, and caused heavy damage to numerous counties.
Businesses in 16 counties, including Wakulla and Liberty counties are eligible for storm assistance through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.
The program made $2 million available for businesses impacted by the storms; Interested applicants can apply through July 10th or until all available funds are expended.
The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to recent severe weather.
They are not grants and loans must be repaid by the approved applicant.
Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program.
Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.
If you would like to find out more or would like to apply for funding, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL
